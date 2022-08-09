Twitter Users Beg Mike Pence To 'Have Some Dignity' After He Gripes About FBI Raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the latest Republican to criticize the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, but if he expected his comments to be received like a valued statesman, he was surely mistaken.
Many legal observers have noted that the warrant that gave criminal investigators the right to enter former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was probably approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department. But the former vice president decided to ignore nagging facts like that.
Instead, he took to Twitter on Tuesday to score political points by accusing the other side of trying to score political points.
Pence’s tweets were the latest attempt to defend a guy who was apparently OK with him being hanged by participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to several people who testified to the House committee investigating the upheaval.
As such, many Twitter users weren’t impressed.