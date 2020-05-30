Mike Pence Gets A Blunt Reminder After 'Let Their Voices Be Heard' Tweet

Twitter users took Vice President Mike Pence to task on Friday over his tweets about the death of George Floyd ― an unarmed Black man who died on Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck ― and the protests that have since spread across the country.
“We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism,” Pence wrote in one tweet, adding in another: “We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.”
Many critics accused Pence of hypocrisy, noting how he walked out of an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 in protest at the 49ers players who took a knee during the national anthem.
The athletes were powerfully yet peacefully protesting police brutality and systemic racial injustice, following the lead of former 49er Colin Kaepernick.
Others scolded Pence for putting the word “property” before the word “persons” in his post: