Mike Pence Gets A Blunt Reminder After 'Let Their Voices Be Heard' Tweet

Twitter users took Vice President Mike Pence to task on Friday over his tweets about the death of George Floyd ― an unarmed Black man who died on Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck ― and the protests that have since spread across the country.

“We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism,” Pence wrote in one tweet, adding in another: “We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.”

Our prayers are with the family of George Floyd and our prayers are also with the family of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism. And, as President Trump said, justice will be served. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

We believe in law and order in this Country. We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

Many critics accused Pence of hypocrisy, noting how he walked out of an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 in protest at the 49ers players who took a knee during the national anthem.

The athletes were powerfully yet peacefully protesting police brutality and systemic racial injustice, following the lead of former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Others scolded Pence for putting the word “property” before the word “persons” in his post:

When Mike Pence decided to walk out during a peaceful protest during the national anthem at a Colts game in 2017, it cost taxpayers $325,000. https://t.co/UsR0XfoLiA — Cory Provost (@coryprovost) May 30, 2020

It's astounding, and a little insulting, how absolutely apparent the hypocrisy is.



This man staged a walkout (on taxpayer money) of a peaceful protest.



They're not even TRYING anymore. They think you're that dumb.



Vote them all out. You HAVE to. https://t.co/kLgqlyNtQS — Lawrence Sonntag (@SirLarr) May 29, 2020

LITERALLY PUT PROPERTY BEFORE PERSONS https://t.co/x6z2Qw465W — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 29, 2020

Property first. Then people. I'm beginning to think we should not put these dudes in positions of unthinkable power https://t.co/FQvIOSYzRj — Jason (@longwall26) May 29, 2020

Is this Mike Pence related in any way to U.S. VP Mike Pence, the hater of peaceful protest by Colin Kaepernick? Couldn't be. https://t.co/FraWZGeYKW — Scott Ostler (@scottostler) May 29, 2020

(Offer not valid if protest takes place during NFL games) https://t.co/YdEthPIfPk — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 29, 2020

You literally stormed out of a football game because some players tried to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard. https://t.co/spANHxdd1T — Brandon J. Smith (@brandonjsmith5) May 29, 2020

Like that time in Indianapolis when you @mike_pence walked out of the NFL game because some players took a knee during the anthem. https://t.co/qRelC1K19f — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 30, 2020

Also Mike Pence: peaceful protest is also bad https://t.co/hNbtOO9IsQ pic.twitter.com/TiZrrCc1h1 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 29, 2020