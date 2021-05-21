Sister Sledge’s 1979 hit “We Are Family” got transformed into a parody poking fun at brothers Mike and Greg Pence on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The reworked song highlighted Indiana Rep. Greg Pence’s opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, despite the fact that the violent mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol was seeking to murder his younger sibling, then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“We are family. But they tried to kill you not me,” goes one line in the track.

“Things are going to be awkward between Mike Pence and Greg Pence for a while,” Colbert’s show captioned the clip, here:

Watch the video here:

On #LSSC tonight: Things are going to be awkward between Mike Pence and Greg Pence for awhile. pic.twitter.com/IiAMr1eo3e — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2021

Compare it to Sister Sledge’s original song here:

And watch Colbert's monologue here: