Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' On Stage At Conservative Summit

Former Vice President Mike Pence received a chilly reception from some when he took the stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual conference on Friday.

There were some cheers, but Pence was also heckled by audience members echoing criticisms he had received from former President Donald Trump.

“It is great to be back with so many patriots dedicated to faith, freedom and the road to the majority,” Pence said as he began his remarks at the event in Orlando, Florida.

Several loud calls then rang out: “Traitor!”

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting "traitor!" pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

Some people yelling at Pence were escorted out of the venue, while others left on their own, according to Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel.

A few cries of "traitor!" when Mike Pence starts talking at Faith & Freedom Coalition summit; the people shouting it are being led out or leaving, one guy in Bikers for Trump swap filming himself. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2021

The Faith and Freedom Coalition, which bills itself as a grassroots Christian conservative advocacy group, holds a conference each year. Speakers at this year’s event include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Pence’s star has fallen in MAGA world since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump infamously called on his vice president to disrupt the official certification of the 2020 presidential election ― which Trump lost ― during a rally near the White House shortly before hoards of people broke into the building.

Some rioters who stormed the Capitol called for Pence to be hanged, and gallows were constructed outside the building.

Trump had previously suggested that it would be a betrayal if Pence failed to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win. He also used his time on stage at the rally in January to call on his supporters to “fight like hell.”

In the aftermath of the deadly rioting, The Washington Post reported that Trump was angry and refused to talk to Pence.

In early June, Pence told a crowd assembled in New Hampshire that he had spoken to Trump “many times since we left office.”

“I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye about that day,” Pence said. “But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”