Mike Pence Got Colorfully Trolled On His Way To Meet Iceland’s President

Vice President Mike Pence was greeted by a row of fluttering rainbow flags as he was driven to meet Iceland’s President Gudni Johannesson on Wednesday.

The Advania technology company ― located in the building opposite Hofdi House in the capital Reykjavik, where Pence convened with Johannesson ― swapped its own flags for Pride ones on the morning of Pence’s visit.

“We just felt the need to celebrate diversity today and wanted to show that by flying the flags,” said Ægir Már Þórisson, the company’s director, according to the Iceland Monitor website. Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Justin Sink shared photos of Pence’s convoy passing the display to Twitter:

so at his stop at Höfði (house where Reagan-Gorbachev summit in Reykjavík occurred), @vp was met by this not-so-subtle display and then the mayor said he grieved the loss of the INF treaty that emerged from the summit but was recently withdrawn from by the trump administration pic.twitter.com/89P8nQmupc — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 4, 2019

People on social media also noticed how Johannesson and first lady Eliza Reid donned rainbow bracelets while meeting Pence:

also, Iceland‘s President Jóhannesson wore a rainbow bracelet (as he did while meeting with Putin) during photo op with Pence today pic.twitter.com/kCAUzUiafo — Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 4, 2019

Not that I needed another reason to love #Iceland's First Lady #ElizaReid, but all hail the white pantsuit and rainbow bracelet she donned for her meeting with #MikePence. #equality Pic by MBL pic.twitter.com/BdbkdFe8nC — Melissa Jun Rowley (@MelissaRowley) September 5, 2019

Johannesson often wears the bracelet, however, so it is not known whether it was a specific commentary on Pence’s history of pursuing an anti-LGBTQ agenda.