Mike Pence Got Colorfully Trolled On His Way To Meet Iceland’s President

Vice President Mike Pence was greeted by a row of fluttering rainbow flags as he was driven to meet Iceland’s President Gudni Johannesson on Wednesday.
The Advania technology company ― located in the building opposite Hofdi House in the capital Reykjavik, where Pence convened with Johannesson ― swapped its own flags for Pride ones on the morning of Pence’s visit.
“We just felt the need to celebrate diversity today and wanted to show that by flying the flags,” said Ægir Már Þórisson, the company’s director, according to the Iceland Monitor website. Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Justin Sink shared photos of Pence’s convoy passing the display to Twitter:
People on social media also noticed how Johannesson and first lady Eliza Reid donned rainbow bracelets while meeting Pence:
Johannesson often wears the bracelet, however, so it is not known whether it was a specific commentary on Pence’s history of pursuing an anti-LGBTQ agenda.