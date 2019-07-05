Mike Pence Gets Roasted Over 'Tone-Deaf' Tweet About Grandfather's Immigration

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday tweeted about his own family’s history of immigration to the U.S. via Ellis Island after speaking at a July 4 naturalization ceremony.
And it did not go over well.
The post, written partially in the third-person, noted how “on April 11, 1923 an Irish immigrant named Richard Michael Cawley stepped onto Ellis Island and began our family’s story in America.”
“Because he had the courage and faith in America that is displayed in all of you, that’s how Michael Richard Pence became Vice President of the US,” it added.
Some Twitter users called the post about Pence’s grandfather “tone-deaf” and many highlighted the overcrowded and squalid conditions that are currently being experienced by undocumented migrants who are detained in federal facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border: