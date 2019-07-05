Mike Pence Gets Roasted Over 'Tone-Deaf' Tweet About Grandfather's Immigration

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday tweeted about his own family’s history of immigration to the U.S. via Ellis Island after speaking at a July 4 naturalization ceremony.

And it did not go over well.

The post, written partially in the third-person, noted how “on April 11, 1923 an Irish immigrant named Richard Michael Cawley stepped onto Ellis Island and began our family’s story in America.”

“Because he had the courage and faith in America that is displayed in all of you, that’s how Michael Richard Pence became Vice President of the US,” it added.

On April 11, 1923 an Irish immigrant named Richard Michael Cawley stepped onto Ellis Island and began our family’s story in America. Because he had the courage and faith in America that is displayed in all of you, that’s how Michael Richard Pence became Vice President of the US. pic.twitter.com/bIcCwAZJRB — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 4, 2019

Some Twitter users called the post about Pence’s grandfather “tone-deaf” and many highlighted the overcrowded and squalid conditions that are currently being experienced by undocumented migrants who are detained in federal facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border:

Imagine the wonderful people you are locking up at the border. — RebeccaErwin Spencer (@RErwinSpencer) July 4, 2019

Was he caged? — gladdys uribe (@GladdysU) July 5, 2019

Mmm, I think you skipped a few steps in there, Mike. You didn’t even mention selling your soul or anything. — Lisa Beckman (@SnowmanBlues) July 4, 2019

You sure love immigrants when they’re white — Derlo Sprocket (@SprocketDerlo) July 4, 2019

So why do you deny others this same opportunity? Anything to do with the color of their skin? — Cindy B (@CindyB13723) July 5, 2019

Isn’t that what the people at the southern border are trying to do? Help them — CG (@CourtneyGaunt1) July 5, 2019

Good thing he wasn’t Muslim — Wadizzle (@MichaelWaddell) July 5, 2019

Wow, that's rich. If he arrived today he'd be on his 100th day in an overcrowded cage with no end in sight, let alone access to basic human needs. Slainte? — Michelle Kane (@mishysmosh) July 4, 2019

The tone-deafness on display here could blend a human. Astonishing. — Bob Mina (@HurricaneBobM) July 4, 2019

Unbelievably tone deaf given what’s going on at the border — kpape1 (@peacefulblonde) July 4, 2019

What? He wasn't caged? — Larry (@Larry_du_Nord) July 4, 2019

Hypocrite. — Lordy there are tapes (@Daisyma47000255) July 4, 2019

Was he detained in deplorable concentration camps? — LetsSaveAmerica (@Donnaphoto) July 5, 2019

Had he applied for asylum and had papers when you went to Ellis Island? Did he have to spend time in cages? Asking for a friend. — Doris Bourne (@sunshinecal47) July 4, 2019

Interesting. No cages? No separation? No one said, “Drink from the toilet if you’re thirsty?” Must be nice. — Elizabeth (@enelson6) July 4, 2019

The level of your hypocrisy is amazing. You laud your immigrant journey while doing nothing to stop the cruelty at our southern border. There is nothing Christian about you. — Beth Ann Tesluk (@bethanntess) July 4, 2019

Huh, to think the Irish were considered lazy, drunken, unable to assimilate. Lucky your ancestors didn’t try to immigrate under tRump, they would never be allowed in. — Becky, #DreamActNow 🌈 (@becmarv) July 4, 2019

Also because he was *white*. — Lynne (@soulomeo) July 4, 2019

Please don't blame the Irish for the current VP — Virginia Ewell (@GinnyRae101) July 5, 2019