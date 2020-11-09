Mike Pence: 'It's Not Over Til It's Over,' Twitter Users: 'It's Over'

The vice president took to Twitter on Monday to declare “It’s not over til it’s over,” and vowed to keep fighting until “every legal vote” is counted.

Told @VP Team Today, “it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this AIN’T over!” President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted! 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 9, 2020

Although Biden was projected the winner on Saturday by The Associated Press and other media outlets, based on nonpartisan analysis of the vote in several states, Trump and some of his allies have repeatedly claimed he won the election.

The president has also accused the Democratic Party of “wrongdoing” without providing evidence to back the allegations.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users had a different take from Pence about the state of the election.

It's over, Mike. Hang it up. Move on. https://t.co/wXRfP99lWp — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 9, 2020

Narrator: "But it was, in fact, over. Pence continued to embarrass himself, mislead people and stoke the passions of the violent subset of Trump supporters who vowed to fight on, even as the solid majority that ended his political career looked on him with derision." https://t.co/Fqu6bIkrpt — Justin Hendrix #ProtectTheResults (@justinhendrix) November 9, 2020

Some people pointed out that neither the administration nor Trump campaign officials have provided any hard evidence supporting claims of the type of election malfeasance that would change the results in a handful of crucial states.

We're still waiting to hear specific examples of voter fraud from the Trump campaign. The much-discussed PA ballots court case would not affect the outcome.



In the meantime, the rest of the world is treating Joe Biden as president-elect. https://t.co/7YMuR4ugEI — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) November 9, 2020

One man suggested that the timing of Pence’s “keep fighting” tweet was a little suspect, considering the vice president will be off for the rest of the week.

VP comments on election as he heads out to vacation in Florida for rest of week https://t.co/rhoE1PjI1G — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) November 9, 2020

Another guy thought it was weird that the Trump administration was stalling the inevitable.

Hillary conceded to you guys 90 minutes after the last polls closed in Alaska.



You've had two days, and you lost by a lot more than Hillary did.



It's over, Mike. Concede and let the president-elect begin the transition. https://t.co/ApT9yUnU8Y — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) November 9, 2020

One woman noted that Pence’s use of the phrase “every legal vote” sounded like a dog whistle.

LEGAL vote is code for White votes. They want them to stop counting the votes from Black and Brown areas from Black and Brown people.



They are not even subtle about it. https://t.co/czPD8SaCtv — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) November 9, 2020

Another guy got a completely different vibe from Pence’s tweet.

*divorced dad at his ex-wife's lesbian wedding energy https://t.co/pu1HP2L3gW — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 9, 2020

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost