Mike Pence Vows To 'Tell The Truth' During Testimony In Jan. 6 Probe

Former Vice President Mike Pence promised to “tell the truth” as he plans to testify before a federal grand jury probing the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence was subpoenaed by the DOJ-appointed special counsel Jack Smith and had previously vowed to fight what he described as the “unprecedented” move, pointing to his former role serving as president of the Senate as protecting him from testifying under the U.S. Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause.

He backed out of that fight earlier this month as his aide, Devin O’Malley, revealed that a judge “vindicated that principle of the Constitution.”

Pence, in a Sunday interview with CBS’ Robert Costa on “Face the Nation,” promised to “obey the law” with his testimony.

“We’ll obey the law, we’ll tell the truth and the story that I’ve been telling the American people all across the country, the story that I wrote in the pages of my memoir, that’ll be what I tell in that setting as well,” said Pence, who told Costa that his attorneys have “worked” out a date for his appearance.

Pence also opened up about what Costa described as “constraints” on his testimony about Jan. 6 and said he’s “grateful” to the court for acknowledging them.

“For the first time in history, a federal court acknowledged that that provision of the Constitution applies to the vice president and they’ve limited what they’ll be requesting of me,” Pence said.

Costa then pressed Pence about the “constraints” and asked whether he’d be able to testify about private conversations with former President Donald Trump.