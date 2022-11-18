Mike Pence Is Only Interested In 1 Thing In Funny Fallon Montage

Jimmy Fallon on Thursday joked about how former Vice President Mike Pence seemed “pretty intent” on promoting his new book “So Help Me God” during his CNN town hall this week.

“The Tonight Show” host aired a montage of Pence mentioning his memoir on many, many, many occasions.

The comedian also found the positive in Republicans winning a slim majority in the House in the 2022 midterms. “On the bright side it’s nice to see them seizing the house without zip ties and a Viking helmet,” he cracked.