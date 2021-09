Jimmy Kimmel thinks it’s “shocking” that, according to a new poll, around 12 percent of Americans say they have never even heard of Vice President Mike Pence.

So, on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he got his team to find out if the results of the survey were actually true.

Kimmel’s staffers asked people on the street if they could identify Pence from his photograph ― and it didn’t go well.

“Mike Dense,” anyone?