Jaws collectively dropped on Twitter over Vice President Mike Pence’s latest boast about the number of jobs created in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Pence on Wednesday told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump had “seen us through the worst pandemic in 100 years” and “we’ve already created more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama created in their eight years in office.”
Check out Pence’s comments here:
Twitter users pointed out the problems with Pence’s brag.
Several accused the vice president of “gaslighting” and noted how an administration does not create the jobs itself.
Other critics highlighted how millions of roles have been lost and the U.S. economy has shrunk by record levels in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration’s disastrous response to it:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.