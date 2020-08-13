CORONAVIRUS

Mike Pence’s ‘Gaslighting’ Boast About Record Jobs Creation Backfires

"I mean it's just blatant, textbook, dictionary definition gaslighting," one person on Twitter responded to the vice president's claim.

Jaws collectively dropped on Twitter over Vice President Mike Pence’s latest boast about the number of jobs created in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Pence on Wednesday told Fox NewsSean Hannity that Trump had “seen us through the worst pandemic in 100 years” and “we’ve already created more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama created in their eight years in office.”

Check out Pence’s comments here:

Twitter users pointed out the problems with Pence’s brag.

Several accused the vice president of “gaslighting” and noted how an administration does not create the jobs itself.

Other critics highlighted how millions of roles have been lost and the U.S. economy has shrunk by record levels in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration’s disastrous response to it:

