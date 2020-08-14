Vice President Mike Pence pledged that he and President Donald Trump would protect America’s red meat from former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in a speech to Iowa farmers on Thursday.
“During her short campaign for president, [Harris] said Americans needed to be, and I quote, ‘educated of the effect of our eating habits on our environment,’” Pence said at the “Farmers & Ranchers For Trump” event:
Pence was referring to comments that Harris made to CNN while on a climate change panel in 2019. At the time, Harris argued that while she did have a fondness for cheeseburgers, she was also in favor of changing dietary guidelines and would encourage moderation to promote healthy eating, revise the food pyramid and protect the environment.
Pro-Trump Twitter accounts were quick to ignore Harris’ comment about moderation at the time, and on Wednesday, the official Trump YouTube channel posted footage of the old interview to lambaste the senator:
Social media lit up after Pence made his remarks, with commentators pointing out that they were looking forward to the vice president engaging in meat debates with Harris on the national stage: