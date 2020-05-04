Vice President Mike Pence says he made a mistake last week when he visited the Mayo Clinic and didn’t wear a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask,” Pence said during a Fox News virtual town hall on Sunday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a face mask last week while visiting the molecular testing lab at Mayo Clinic.

Although the Mayo Clinic requires everyone to wear a mask, and facial coverings are recommended by the White House coronavirus task force that Pence leads, he chose not to wear one. In images from his visit, Pence was the only one shown not wearing some form of facial covering.

At the time, Pence said it was because he’s frequently tested and knows he doesn’t have the virus. Pence also said he wanted to look researchers “in the eye” to thank them for their efforts, even though the masks don’t cover the eyes.

Pence did wear a face mask later in the week when he visited a General Motors plant that’s making ventilators.

“I think it’s really a statement about the American people, the way they have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing, wear masks in settings where they can’t do that,” Pence said on Fox News on Sunday.