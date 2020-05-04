Vice President Mike Pence says he made a mistake last week when he visited the Mayo Clinic and didn’t wear a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask,” Pence said during a Fox News virtual town hall on Sunday.
Although the Mayo Clinic requires everyone to wear a mask, and facial coverings are recommended by the White House coronavirus task force that Pence leads, he chose not to wear one. In images from his visit, Pence was the only one shown not wearing some form of facial covering.
At the time, Pence said it was because he’s frequently tested and knows he doesn’t have the virus. Pence also said he wanted to look researchers “in the eye” to thank them for their efforts, even though the masks don’t cover the eyes.
Pence did wear a face mask later in the week when he visited a General Motors plant that’s making ventilators.
“I think it’s really a statement about the American people, the way they have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing, wear masks in settings where they can’t do that,” Pence said on Fox News on Sunday.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- Will there be a second stimulus check?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Why it takes so long to make a coronavirus vaccine
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.