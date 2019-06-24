“So how is the executive totally powerless to do anything about these unsafe, unsanitary conditions?” Brennan asked.

“Well, we’re- we’re- we’re- we’re doing a lot with what the Congress has given us,” Pence said. “But again, Congress refused to increase the bed space in the last appropriations bill.”

“We just have to accept these conditions … that are being described here?” Brennan replied.

“No, absolutely not. It’s one of the reasons why the president’s taken the strong stand that he’s taken on the crisis on our southern border,” Pence said. “That’s why the president took the strong stand that he took with Mexico just a few short weeks ago.”