The Curse Of Mike Pence? Fans Blame VP After Packers Get Trounced By 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers routed the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, 37-20, and some say Vice President Mike Pence played a role in the outcome.

The Niners will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Superstitious fans say Pence jinxed the Packers during a rally in Milwaukee last week when he not only predicted that Green Bay would win but also that they would defeat “Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers.”

House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) does not own the 49ers. However, she lives in San Francisco and is a fan of the team, which played in the city for much of its existence.

Sunday’s game was the third time the Packers played for the NFC title over the past six years. Having lost the previous two, Green Bay fans were hoping the third time would be the charm.

But Packers fans will have to wait at least another year as the Super Bowl drought continues ― and some fans are blaming the vice president for politicizing their team and the sport:

Pence jinxed us. This is why we lost https://t.co/frJ0Yv5VA6 — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 20, 2020

You know who did this to you, Wisconsin. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/PjpamsA9ZP — George Scriban (@scribandotcom) January 20, 2020

So THIS is what jinxed the Packers .... https://t.co/U5uuAV24oP — Dog Lover (@DogLovinBear) January 20, 2020

Nancy Pelosi to Mike Pence, now that the Niners beat the Packers and are going to the Super Bowl: https://t.co/EIfHMlnL8q pic.twitter.com/vW3ms251WD — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) January 20, 2020

This is why the 49ers won and the Packers lost. Thank You Mr. Pence! ❤️💛 https://t.co/RmhzKGENAV — Adam (2 more wins) #BEATGB (@AdamBayBoy) January 20, 2020

Pence cursed Green Bay for real. — ProfB (@AntheaButler) January 20, 2020

You know VP Pence cursed you, right? He prophesied you would win against the #49ers at some tRump pep rally tonight and like everything associated with #Trump - #failed — wallace&evans (@tend2wobble) January 20, 2020

Mike Pence, who I hope bet on the Packers without telling Mother. https://t.co/dPMIzTni6q — Annelise (@mz_annelise) January 20, 2020

Pence the Dense totally jinxed the Packers. First he screwed the farmers now he's screwing the FB team. https://t.co/mKWWXkeBWG — Pheznt Huntr in ND (@BottomofAgassiz) January 20, 2020

Frankly it's all Mike Pence's fault the Packers lost. He tried to claim them as his own because Pelosi likes the 49ers. Shouldn't have picked sides for a cheer, that cursed us. — Anxious E (@SuperEradicator) January 20, 2020