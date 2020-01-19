The Curse Of Mike Pence? Fans Blame VP After Packers Get Trounced By 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers routed the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, 37-20, and some say Vice President Mike Pence played a role in the outcome.
The Niners will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
Superstitious fans say Pence jinxed the Packers during a rally in Milwaukee last week when he not only predicted that Green Bay would win but also that they would defeat “Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers.”
House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) does not own the 49ers. However, she lives in San Francisco and is a fan of the team, which played in the city for much of its existence.
Sunday’s game was the third time the Packers played for the NFC title over the past six years. Having lost the previous two, Green Bay fans were hoping the third time would be the charm.
But Packers fans will have to wait at least another year as the Super Bowl drought continues ― and some fans are blaming the vice president for politicizing their team and the sport: