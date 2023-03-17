What's Hot

U.S. Army Parachute Team Member Dies In Training Jump At Florida Base

Ben Affleck Hits Back At Reports That He Blamed Jennifer Garner For His Drinking

David Letterman Shades 'Mr. Big Shot' Tom Cruise On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Hilarie Burton Says Chad Michael Murray Came To Her Defense Amid Alleged Assault

Texas Announces Takeover Of Houston Schools, Stirring Anger

Oklahoma Strikes Down Bill Aiming To End Corporal Punishment For Disabled Students

Brian Cox Slams Monarchy But Says Meghan Markle 'Knew What She Was Getting Into'

U.S. Issues Travel Warnings For Mexico Spring Breakers Amid Violence

Drake And 21 Savage Tour Tickets Cost More Than Beyoncé’s — And Twitter Is Losing It

Producer Who Called Actor Jenna Ortega 'Toxic' Tries To Explain

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Jimmy Kimmel Goes To Town On Donald Trump's New Lawyer

PoliticsMike Pencepete buttigieg

Mike Pence Doubles Down On Homophobic Joke About Pete Buttigieg

The former vice president responded to criticism by suggesting the transportation secretary "can't take a joke."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday night doubled down on a widely criticized joke he told about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the weekend’s white-tie Gridiron dinner.

“The Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats,” Pence told reporters at a Cheshire County GOP event in New Hampshire, per the Associated Press.

“The only thing I can figure is Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job, but he can’t take a joke,” Pence added.

Former Vice President Mike Pence.
Former Vice President Mike Pence.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Pence’s original comment mocked Buttigieg for taking parental leave amid flight, travel and supply chain disruptions in 2021 soon after the secretary and husband Chasten adopted newborn twins.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression,” said Pence.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Pence’s comments “offensive and inappropriate,” saying he “should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Chasten Buttigieg, meanwhile, fired back with a photo of his husband at the hospital as their children were treated for respiratory viruses.

“If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old—their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background—where would you be?” he asked the former veep.

On “The View” Tuesday, Chasten further explained: “I spoke up because we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic, and I just don’t take that when it’s towards my family, and I don’t think anyone else would, especially when you bring a very small, medically-fragile child into it.”

“He says he’s a family-values Republican. So I don’t think he’s practicing what he preaches here,” Chasten Buttigieg added of Pence.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community