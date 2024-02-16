Mike Pence Mocked For Saying GOP Has No Room For Putin Apologists

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence responded to news of the death of prominent Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny on Friday with a message to his fellow Republicans: “There is no room in the Republican Party for apologists for Putin.”
Sounds tough, right?
Maybe, but Pence’s social media salvo was brutally mocked because he ignored a simple basic truth about the GOP: It’s currently a warm petri dish giving precious life to American fans of the Russian president.
In fact, prominent right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson and even Pence’s onetime boss, former U.S. President Donald Trump, recently made headlines for their favorable treatment of Russia and its leader.
This month, Carlson conducted a softball interview with Putin in Moscow, and was later ridiculed for the way he fanboyed out over the city.
For his part, Trump said at a Saturday rally that he would “encourage” Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to “delinquent” NATO members, after making numerous positive statement about Putin over the years.
Pence previously decried those danged Putin “apologists” in 2022 — but since he didn’t directly call out his former boss, it was about as effective as you can imagine.
So it’s no surprise that Pence’s message on Friday was mercilessly ridiculed on social media.