Mike Pence Vows To End School Shootings, But Twitter Users Seem Skeptical

Vice President Mike Pence promised that the Trump administration would make school shootings a thing of the past, but Twitter users are skeptical.

Very skeptical.

Pence tweeted out the vow on Wednesday in response to a school shooting in Santa Clarita, California, where a gunman killed two students and injured several others with a semiautomatic handgun.

The tweet came paired with another in which he offered thoughts and prayers to the victims.

To the families of those who lost loved ones and those who were critically injured in the school shooting in Santa Clarita today: the hearts of every American are with you and our prayers are with you... — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 15, 2019

To every American: President @realDonaldTrump and this Administration remain resolved to bring this scourge of school shootings to an end. We will not rest or relent until we make our schools and our communities safe again. https://t.co/4NT8qG0zmf — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 15, 2019

However, since the National Rifle Association helped elect Donald Trump president in 2016, many Twitter users assumed that Pence’s promise was just empty words.

You haven't done much of anything. Legislation is waiting in the senate. — Brian Williams (@radioinst) November 15, 2019

DO something useful... we've seen your BS lip service in the past. Stop worshipping the NRA.https://t.co/EmxzZVyOXG — John Mavroudis ☕️🇺🇸🇬🇷🇮🇪 (@ZenPopArt) November 15, 2019

Yeah, you said you'd have a policy after the El Paso and Dayton shootings in August.



So — what the actual f**k, Mike? — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) November 15, 2019

Some people expressed their frustration visually.

Others wondered if Wednesday’s shooting meant the artificial moratorium against talking about gun control out of respect to the victims was now back in effect.

Going well so far....

Been a couple of weeks since last big shooting.

Was just thinking if it was time to talk about it, but the no talking window just shut again.

Dammit — Clive Ruddick (@Gutenberg68) November 15, 2019

Another person decided to help out the VP by slightly editing the tweet for accuracy.

Mike, I fixed your tweet. pic.twitter.com/bt3xjOqs3Z — Scott Free (@ScottPecher) November 15, 2019