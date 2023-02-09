Mike Pence Subpoenaed By Special Counsel: Reports

The special counsel overseeing the Justice Department’s investigations into former President Donald Trump has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, sources told ABC News and CNN on Thursday.

It’s not yet known what information special counsel Jack Smith is seeking from Pence.

The Justice Department appointed Smith in November to take over its investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and into the mishandling of classified government records found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last year.

Advertisement

Pence was famously critical of Trump’s actions around the Jan. 6 attack and dismissed his claims that Democrats had rigged the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor. After Trump chastised Pence at a rally in the hours before the assault, saying he lacked “courage,” Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” The former running mates have largely severed ties.

Pence has been critical of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying there must have been “many other ways to resolve those issues” and that showing up at Trump’s Florida residence sent a “wrong” and “divisive” message to Americans.

Classified documents were found at Pence’s Indiana home last month, for which he said: “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility.”