Twitter Users Imagine How Trump Will React To Mike Pence Speech

Although former Vice President Mike Pence is getting some good reviews for his speech on Friday in Orlando, Florida, where he defended his decision not to go along with Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, there is only one review that some Twitter users care about.
And that, of course, is the reaction from Trump himself to the four words the notoriously thin-skinned ex-president never wants to hear: “President Trump is wrong.”
Trump hadn’t commented on the speech as of Friday afternoon, but Twitter users couldn’t help but speculate on how things will go for Pence once Trump processes what his former vice president said about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Many people familiar with Trump’s thinking imagined the various scenarios.
Some did think Pence’s comments at the Federalist Society’s annual meeting were definitely harsher than his previous statements on the issue.
Others suggested not going overboard in praising Pence, considering he had a year to make the same statement.