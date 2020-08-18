Twitter users reminded Mike Pence about the human and economic chaos and devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. after the vice president bragged about the stock market on Monday.
Pence highlighted the rising NASDAQ index in a tweet where he claimed the U.S. economy is coming back under President Donald Trump and “will keep growing with #FOURMOREYEARS!”
Critics pointed out how the stock market is not the economy.
They also noted the nationwide death toll from COVID-19, which now stands upwards of 170,000, and the resulting cratering economy which has cost millions of people their jobs.
Pence faced similar backlash last week when he boasted about the number of jobs created during Trump’s presidency.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter