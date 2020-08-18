CORONAVIRUS

Mike Pence’s Oblivious Boast About The Stock Market Ticks Off People

"170,000 Dead Americans..oh I'm sorry. I don't want to interrupt your celebration...go on," one critic hit back at the vice president.

Twitter users reminded Mike Pence about the human and economic chaos and devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. after the vice president bragged about the stock market on Monday.

Pence highlighted the rising NASDAQ index in a tweet where he claimed the U.S. economy is coming back under President Donald Trump and “will keep growing with #FOURMOREYEARS!”

Critics pointed out how the stock market is not the economy.

They also noted the nationwide death toll from COVID-19, which now stands upwards of 170,000, and the resulting cratering economy which has cost millions of people their jobs.

Pence faced similar backlash last week when he boasted about the number of jobs created during Trump’s presidency.

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics Mike Pence COVID-19