Searing Supercut Makes Mincemeat Of Mike Pence’s Trump Coronavirus Defense

Pence said he didn't believe Trump “has ever belittled the threat of the coronavirus. This montage shows otherwise.

Vice President Mike Pence said he didn’t believe President Donald Trumphas ever belittled the threat of the coronavirus” in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.

But a searing supercut released online soon after shows otherwise.

“Well, we have the receipts,” the Unite the Country super PAC, which is backing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, captioned its 35-second video.

It begins with Pence’s assertion before segueing into a series of clips of Trump talking about the pandemic, including one in which POTUS says the virus will one day just disappear “like a miracle.”

Check out the clip here: 

