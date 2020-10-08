Vice President Mike Pence was ferociously called out on Twitter for what some detractors believed was the biggest lie of Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate.
“I think the American people know that this is a president who has put the health of America first,” Pence said as he addressed the Trump administration’s catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pence leads the White House’s coronavirus task force. The public health crisis has so far cost the lives of more than 210,000 people nationwide.
President Donald Trump contracted the virus last week following months of downplaying its deadly threat, holding packed rallies and mocking people (including former Vice President Joe Biden) for wearing masks aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Check out Pence’s comments here:
Pence’s bold claim drew a look of disbelief from Democratic rival Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and received the treatment on social media:
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.