CORONAVIRUS

Mike Pence’s ‘Biggest Lie Of The Debate’ Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Critics scoffed at the vice president's bold claim about Donald Trump and their administration's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence was ferociously called out on Twitter for what some detractors believed was the biggest lie of Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate.

“I think the American people know that this is a president who has put the health of America first,” Pence said as he addressed the Trump administration’s catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence leads the White House’s coronavirus task force. The public health crisis has so far cost the lives of more than 210,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump contracted the virus last week following months of downplaying its deadly threat, holding packed rallies and mocking people (including former Vice President Joe Biden) for wearing masks aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Check out Pence’s comments here:

Pence’s bold claim drew a look of disbelief from Democratic rival Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and received the treatment on social media:

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics Kamala Harris Joe Biden 2020 Election Coronavirus