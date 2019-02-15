Mike Pence's Old Warning About POTUS Bypassing Congress Comes Back To Haunt Him

An old video of Vice President Mike Pence calling executive presidential action on immigration a “profound mistake” has resurfaced, as President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency to secure money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Pence said that “issues of this magnitude should always be resolved with the consent of the government” in footage filmed at the 2014 Republican Governors Association conference that conservative commentator Bill Kristol shared to Twitter on Thursday.

Pence, who was the Republican governor of Indiana at the time, was commenting on former President Barack Obama’s executive order to reform the immigration system.

He added that “signing an executive order, giving a speech, barnstorming around the country, defending that executive order is not leadership.”

