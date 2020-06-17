The damning reviews are in for Vice President Mike Pence’s glowing editorial praising the way in which the United States has tackled the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence, who leads the White House’s coronavirus task force, attempted to deliver an upbeat assessment of the federal response to the ongoing public health crisis in the opinion piece ― headlined “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’” ― that the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday.

“We are winning the fight against the invisible enemy,” Pence declared, dismissing fears of a second wave of the pandemic, even as multiple states registered a significant uptick in cases following the easing of lockdown orders.

Pence also praised President Donald Trump’s leadership (which has been widely condemned) and accused the media of attempting to “scare the American people every step of the way” with its coverage of the outbreak that’s now killed more than 119,000 people nationwide. Globally, the coronavirus has sickened more than 8 million and claimed at least 446,000 lives.

Critics of the column accused Pence of trying to gaslight the public.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) described it “as pathetic as it is reckless.”

So that’s it, @VP Pence? You’re just going to close your eyes, plug your ears, & pat yourself on the back for the public health catastrophe under your watch? This is as pathetic as it is reckless. https://t.co/qDhLpg7sbG — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 17, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) mockingly tweeted that “Dr. Pence would not be somebody I’d go to for a medical checkup or for medical advice.”

Dr. Pence would not be somebody I’d go to for a medical checkup or for medical advice. https://t.co/V0wsdm2eea — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 16, 2020

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta warned via a lengthy Twitter thread that “we are still in the thick of the first wave” and “the fight is far from over.”

The truth is - we are still in the thick of the first wave, technically, so we cannot even begin talking about what a second wave might look like. Take a look. (14/24) pic.twitter.com/6uLHU1y2mI — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020

While we have flattened the curve in some places, the fight is far from over. And the way to win is not by declaring a premature victory. Yes, scientists all over the world are working to find a vaccine, but we still have to buy them time to do their job. (23/24) — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020

Others echoed the sentiment about still being in the first wave:

Oh FFS. Vice President Pence is right about one thing: there is no "second wave" of #SARSCoV2 #COVID19 #coronavirus.



We're still in the first wave, and that wave hasn't crested yet.https://t.co/XFP5wLDj50 — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 16, 2020

Partially true, because a second wave would have to imply that the first wave is over https://t.co/Xs116SDZlG — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) June 16, 2020

Some people accused Pence of taking a premature victory lap:

Pretty bold effort by Pence that might end up becoming a "Mission Accomplished" moment. But a few things to note about this op-ed --> https://t.co/efOVJmQxKZ pic.twitter.com/GuwR6ERP7X — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 16, 2020

"our whole-of-America approach has been a success. We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives ... That’s a cause for celebration."



120,000 Americans are dead. 1,000 more will die tomorrow.



Fuck your celebration, Mike.https://t.co/GVtvoMnkWx — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) June 17, 2020

And called the vice president out for failing to acknowledge the death toll:

The erasure of over 100,000 American deaths by our federal government is sickening. This is some 1984 stuff.



“The truth is, whatever the media says, our whole-of-America approach has been a success.” —Mike Pence https://t.co/Q6Avb8LMcN — Colleen Farrell, MD (@colleenmfarrell) June 16, 2020

Many suggested the piece will not age well:

Just gonna bookmark this op-ed by Mike Pence and check back in a month or two. https://t.co/unbQdqoy69 — John Russell (@JohnRussell99) June 16, 2020

This is going to age deliciously well https://t.co/qHEiDpJckx — Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) June 16, 2020

This one is going to age like mackerel in an Arizona parking lot https://t.co/IqSepu4nHW — Max Nisen (@MaxNisen) June 16, 2020

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, meanwhile, noted how “there’s no better BS detector out there than COVID-19.”

“Just wait a few weeks and it tells you whether you’ve been truthful about it or not,” he said Tuesday. “The answer comes back in case counts, hospitalization rates and its devastating impact on human lives.”

