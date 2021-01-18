Mike Pence’s Final Trump Brag Gets Hit With An Immediate Fact-Check

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday tried to brag about one of the supposed military accomplishments of President Donald Trump.
It didn’t go well.
Pence boasted that the Trump administration didn’t get in any new wars.
“That’s Peace through Strength,” he tweeted:
But as Pence’s critics quickly pointed out, the Trump administration is currently in a losing battle with the coronavirus, which has sickened nearly 24 million and killed close to 400,000 Americans.
There’s also another issue: Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month in a violent and deadly insurrection egged on by the president that turned the halls of Congress into a virtual war zone.
That violence, and the threat of new violence, has led to a massive military presence in Washington, D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden this week.
Twitter users offered up some corrections to Pence’s claim: