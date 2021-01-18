Mike Pence’s Final Trump Brag Gets Hit With An Immediate Fact-Check

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday tried to brag about one of the supposed military accomplishments of President Donald Trump.

It didn’t go well.

Pence boasted that the Trump administration didn’t get in any new wars.

“That’s Peace through Strength,” he tweeted:

I’m proud to report with just a few days left in our Administration, our Administration is the first in decades that did not get America into a new war. That’s Peace through Strength. pic.twitter.com/uiSNxi67aT — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 18, 2021

But as Pence’s critics quickly pointed out, the Trump administration is currently in a losing battle with the coronavirus, which has sickened nearly 24 million and killed close to 400,000 Americans.

There’s also another issue: Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month in a violent and deadly insurrection egged on by the president that turned the halls of Congress into a virtual war zone.

That violence, and the threat of new violence, has led to a massive military presence in Washington, D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden this week.

Twitter users offered up some corrections to Pence’s claim:

Does someone else want to tell him? Or should I?



We've been at war for 11 days.



And he and Donald Trump cannot leave soon enough. https://t.co/8tAk33JJ1G — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) January 18, 2021

Instead we killed nearly 400,000 Americans https://t.co/CRgxo5UQbP — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 18, 2021

They went to war with America https://t.co/8BKQkKtzAs — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 18, 2021

we lost a war to germs my dude https://t.co/E9NENaAU92 — Mike Young (@mikeyoung44) January 18, 2021

Mike Pence: "This is the first administration in decades not to get America into a new war."



Washington DC last week: pic.twitter.com/xwPl5iBHZG — JRehling (@JRehling) January 17, 2021

And yet more Americans will have died than in almost any other war in the history of the United States. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 18, 2021

You fled Syria and surrendered in Afghanistan. North Korea is stronger. Our allies are thrilled to see you go. China and Russia are on the ascendancy. Hardly a proud legacy. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) January 18, 2021

Let's forget about the insurrection at the capital last week... https://t.co/y7nay2FzzX — Vassil Mladjov 💙 (@vassko) January 18, 2021

I’m absolutely disgusted by that statement by @VP



The WAR America has been in since 2020 is with C19 - you all called it a hoax and ignored it. 380 thousand Americans DEAD from this war.



Trump Admin failed to protect Americans during this WAR. That’s your legacy @VP — Disgusted: Hypocrisy & Lies (@ByDisgusted) January 16, 2021

And the first president in more than a century to instigate civil war. Worth mentioning as well, right @VP https://t.co/EKbsWUBUcl — Thomas - No filter ☜ (@Thomas_B_R) January 17, 2021

You guys just brought back the civil war. I would not brag. https://t.co/heh2WraRql — Jennifer (@j4hub) January 18, 2021