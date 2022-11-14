For a former NFL referee who’s now a rules analyst for TV, Mike Pereira definitely made the wrong call with his tongue on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, Pereira was analyzing a Seahawks touchdown in the fourth quarter for the NFL Network, the New York Post reported. In a moment where Pereira apparently didn’t realize he was visible to viewers, he glanced at someone or something offscreen and made a mischievous kind of tongue-wagging gesture.

Advertisement

Not in the “nyah-nyah, nyah-nyah-nyah” playground way. But more in the way you might communicate desire for an eclair, or sex, or some other sensual delight.

Mike Pereira definitely thought his cam was off screen pic.twitter.com/aoZpImlOxQ — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 13, 2022

If we had to make a ruling, we’d say it looked out of bounds.

Other viewers flagged the Fox Sports personality for it as well:

He was looking at Mike Ditka — Brian Gilbert (@BazookaTooth17) November 13, 2022

when you see someone walk by with a fresh foamy beer and the perfect hot dog



pic.twitter.com/nxUk0Sd42d — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) November 13, 2022

Advertisement

Nobody:



Mike Pereira



pic.twitter.com/J3BRnKA4Ko — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 13, 2022

when i see spaghetti https://t.co/dQDwsRDKX5 — seth (@Chimmy_____) November 13, 2022

Mike Pereira - certified freak. pic.twitter.com/ifTelA3hvM — Primetime Sports (@Primetime2828) November 13, 2022

Mike Pereira on his way to GIF-dom… pic.twitter.com/N9ux5umxqv — Redbird Craig (@RedbirdCraig) November 13, 2022

What was Mike Pereira looking at? Wrong answers only pic.twitter.com/NzswTGpWoK — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 13, 2022

Advertisement

Confirmed. Mike Pereira is my new favorite TV personality 😂 pic.twitter.com/LdBUUhaGN4 — Ryan Minnigh (@ryanminnigh21) November 13, 2022

Maybe he was checking out a tight end 🤔 😁 — Richard (@Richard33252679) November 14, 2022

WTF I hope someone just got video of Mike Pereira looking like the creepiest human being ever on television😂😂😂 — PriestMode (@stevenTpriest) November 13, 2022