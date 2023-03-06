What's Hot

NYC Mayor Defends Comments Rejecting Separation Of Church And State

In Selma, Biden Says Voting Rights Remain Under Attack

Crisis Over Suspected Iran Schoolgirl Poisonings Escalates

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Involved In Beverly Hills Car Crash: Police

Stationmaster Charged In Greece Train Crash That Killed 57

N.H. Governor Thinks Trump Will Lose 2024 GOP Nomination: ‘Just Not Going To Happen’

Michael B. Jordan Thinks This Hollywood Star Should Be 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Newt Gingrich Calls On Florida Republican To Back Away From 'Insane' Bill

Here's How King Charles Invited Harry And Meghan To The Coronation

Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Trump, Critics For Ripping East Palestine Visit

‘Dead By Daylight’ Horror Film Adaptation In The Works From Blumhouse Productions

Woman Accused Of Killing Terminally Ill Husband Released From Jail

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox NewsRepublican Party

Mike Pompeo Says Donald Trump Isn't A True Conservative On Fox News

Trump's former secretary of state overtly slammed the ex-president, heating up the 2024 GOP presidential race.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, said Sunday on Fox News that his ex-boss isn’t a true conservative. (Watch the video below.)

Pompeo, who is weighing a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination against Trump, was asked by Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday”: “Would a President Pompeo do a better job managing the deficit and debt than a President Trump did?”

Replied Pompeo: “I think a President Pompeo or any conservative president will do better than not only we did during the four years in the Trump administration, Barack Obama, George Bush. The list is long, Shannon, of folks who come to Washington on one theory and aren’t prepared to stand up and explain to the American people how we’re actually going to get that right. ... It’s going to take a true conservative leader, Shannon.”

An intrigued Bream pressed: “Are you saying that former President Trump wasn’t a true conservative leader?”

Pompeo, who took veiled swipes at Trump’s reliance on celebrity and “identity politics” without naming him at last week’s Conservative Political Action Committee conference, didn’t flinch in response.

“$6 trillion more in debt,” Pompeo answered. “That’s never the right direction for the country, Shannon.”

The federal debt rose by almost $8 trillion in the Trump administration, according to ProPublica and The Washington Post. (The national debt climbed to the legal borrowing limit of $31.4 billion in January, putting Democrats and Republicans at odds over raising the ceiling.)

While Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are among the prominent names who have officially declared their candidacies for the Republican nomination, Pompeo and others, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, continue de-facto campaigning.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community