Former President Donald Trump has just been served by a prominent member of his own Cabinet.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the nation doesn’t need leaders who embrace “victimhood,” hours after Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement.

Pompeo’s pointed words on Twitter arrived after Trump repeatedly cast himself as a victim during his speech.

“I’m a victim, I will tell you. I’m a victim,” said Trump, referring to the FBI seizure of classified government documents from his home and ongoing criminal investigation.

Before his announcement, the former president had continued to falsely rant that he got cheated out of victory in the 2020 election. Many Trump-endorsed candidates who repeated the tiresome lies lost in the midterms, further eroding his strength in the GOP.

Pompeo, without saying Trump’s name, appeared to attack the former president’s harping on the past ― imagined and otherwise.

“We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo, who is weighing his own 2024 presidential bid, made a similar comment before Trump’s announcement, hammering home a point. He said he would likely decide by spring whether to run.

“These are deeply personal decisions and we will sort our way and as soon as we have figured it out, we will let the American people know,” Pompeo said, per Politico.

Pompeo told CBS News last month that he’d vote for Trump with “no hesitation” if the former president wins the 2024 GOP primary.