Mike Pompeo Again Refuses To Blame Kim Jong Un For Otto Warmbier's Death

“Was he responsible for the decision not to allow Otto Warmbier to come home until he was on death’s door?” Malinowski asked of Kim.

“I’ll leave the president’s statement to stand,” Pompeo said. “We all know that the North Korean regime was responsible for the tragedy that occurred to Otto Warmbier. I’ve met that family, I know those people, I love them dearly. They suffered mightily, sir.”

“So what’s to like about Kim Jong Un?” Malinowski asked.

“Sir, don’t make this a political football,” Pompeo replied. “It’s inappropriate.”