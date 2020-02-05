Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s attempt to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Twitter hilariously backfired on Tuesday.
Pompeo responded to Pelosi ripping the pages of President Donald Trump’s State of Union speech with this image of cartoon character Lisa Simpson in tears over torn paper:
People on Twitter quickly pointed out, however, that the screenshot Pompeo posted was taken from an episode of “The Simpsons” in which Lisa’s faith in democracy is shaken during a trip to Washington.
“Given the context of the episode in question, this is a pretty masterful self-own on the part of Mr. Pompeo,” one person fired back at the secretary of state. Added another: “Dude. You just played yourself. Self owns are the best.”
