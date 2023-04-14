Mike Pompeo Decides Not To Run For President: ‘This Isn’t Our Moment’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has apparently decided not to run in the 2024 presidential election.
Pompeo issued a statement on Friday saying that he and his wife, Susan, have “concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election.”
Pompeo offered Fox News host Bret Baier more details, saying, “This isn’t our moment. This isn’t the time for us to seek elected office.”
He also declined to endorse another candidate until he sees “how the primary plays out.”
Even though he served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018 and as secretary of state from 2018 to 2021, he hinted he might not support the man he served under, former president Donald Trump.
While Pompeo said he wouldn’t run this time around, he says he’s not closing the door to his dream of higher office.
“To those of you, this announcement disappoints, my apologies,” he said. “And to those of you that this thrills know that I’m 59 years old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary.”
