Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is trying to raise money for his PAC by convincing conservatives to join his special new club of donors.

And he’s given it an odd name: Pipehitters.

Pompeo, who may be considering a 2024 presidential run, made multiple pleas on Tuesday for people to sign up for his email and fundraising messages:

Calling all unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Pipehitter. https://t.co/KO15jutDPi — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 15, 2021

Those who contribute to Pompeo’s group will find a box already checked that makes the donation an automatic recurring monthly contribution ― a trick used by the Trump campaign last year.

But online, most of the criticism wasn’t about his scammy fundraising tactics but the odd name, which carries both military and drug connotations.

This Mike character says he hits the pipe and would like you to join him. No thanks, buster. Meth, crank, smack, crack, whackadoodle, heffalump or whatever else this beatnik toots up his pipe is a ticket to nowheresville. A dead end street. Say no to Mike. Don’t be a hophead. https://t.co/6pb7aDrWnz pic.twitter.com/Hd1mgJdGNU — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 15, 2021

Tell me you've never read Urban Dictionary without saying it https://t.co/yel5i26mRt — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 15, 2021

Someone who is "on the crack" https://t.co/OWnnO3wNHf — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) June 15, 2021

I didn't have "Mike Pompeo wants you to smoke crack"

on the 2021 bingo card but honestly now I'm not sure why https://t.co/puPwonkZc7 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 15, 2021

Am I a pipehitter? No, crack is whack.



But you be you, Mike. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2021

you keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 15, 2021

hard to argue that you guys haven't been hitting the pipe already pic.twitter.com/HF0JPUgd3f — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 15, 2021

Just when you think Mike Pompeo can't go any lower he launches "CAVPAC" with the phrase "Be a Pipehitter". This is a guy who served the minimum time in the Army getting drunk in Germany using the bro vet phrase of special operators. What a scumbag. pic.twitter.com/np26aSRtBV — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 15, 2021

That time when nobody on his team warned Mike Pompeo what 99.9% of the people would think when they hear the word "pipehitter." https://t.co/MTWyKmVtHN — Heather (@featherty) June 15, 2021

I have no words, zero, to convey how sad and yet also completely revolting all of this is.

None. pic.twitter.com/B8EBOehVuy — Mike Jason (@mikejason73) June 15, 2021

Mike Pompeo should tap the MyPillow Guy to lead his Pipehitter movement. https://t.co/M9eipKZNXL — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 15, 2021

I'd put the Mike Pompeo "Pipehitter" tweet in the top tier of the "We're living in a never ending season of 30 Rock" stuff I've seen in the last few years. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) June 15, 2021

Mike, you definitely meet the Urban Dictionary definition of a #pipehitter! 😂 https://t.co/t7uZCSBJ9y pic.twitter.com/eMzHhcKnHf — Edward H. Carpenter (@E_H_Carpenter) June 15, 2021

Were... were you high when you tweeted this? https://t.co/QCdxpOFqBm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2021

“Pipehitter” is really the phrase Pompeo wants to go with… pic.twitter.com/ZpY8JSavc0 — teatime75 (@teatime75) June 15, 2021