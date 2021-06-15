Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is trying to raise money for his PAC by convincing conservatives to join his special new club of donors.
And he’s given it an odd name: Pipehitters.
Pompeo, who may be considering a 2024 presidential run, made multiple pleas on Tuesday for people to sign up for his email and fundraising messages:
Those who contribute to Pompeo’s group will find a box already checked that makes the donation an automatic recurring monthly contribution ― a trick used by the Trump campaign last year.
But online, most of the criticism wasn’t about his scammy fundraising tactics but the odd name, which carries both military and drug connotations.
