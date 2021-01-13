‘So Much For Swagger’: Twitter Users Taunt Pompeo After Embarrassing EU Snub

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was mocked online after he was snubbed by European diplomats who have reportedly refused to meet with him due to last week’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The snub caused Pompeo to cancel a planned trip to Europe this week.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn slammed Trump as a “criminal” and a “political pyromaniac who must be brought before a court” in a radio interview with RTL.

Reuters reported that Asselborn, as well as other European Union figures, had all declined to meet with Pompeo during the planned two-day trip. One diplomatic source told the news agency that allies were “embarrassed” by Pompeo after last week’s violence in Washington.

And Pompeo’s critics on Twitter are wondering what happened to his self-described “swagger.”

Pompeo has repeatedly boasted of “swagger,” even reportedly calling the agency the “Department of Swagger.” Earlier this month, he launched a boastful Twitter thread using his own made-up definition of “swagger” to pat himself on the back.

Now, with the U.S. reputation a shambles and key allies rejecting even a simple meet-and-greet, Pompeo’s critics are asking him where the “swagger” went:

