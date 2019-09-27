House Committees Subpoena Pompeo For Ukraine Documents

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Three Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees issued subpoenas on Friday for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seeking to compel him to hand over documents concerning contacts with the Ukrainian government.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials over the next two weeks.

They included former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Oct. 2; Ambassador Kurt Volker, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, on Oct. 3; Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent on Oct. 7; Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl on Oct. 8 and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Oct 10.

The committees announced the subpoenas after the Trump administration missed a Thursday deadline to provide documents and information about contacts with Ukrainian officials, as well as a July telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

That call is central to an impeachment investigation that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, announced this week. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Tom Brown)