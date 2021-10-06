Mike Pompeo Proposes New Way Of Teaching And Gets Schooled Big Time

Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, opened himself up to a barrage of mockery on Twitter with his, let’s just say, novel idea for public education.
“I think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. That is all,” Pompeo declared in a tweet Tuesday.
It’s unclear what prompted the post. Hours earlier, Pompeo railed in another tweet against the teaching of critical race theory in schools.
His previous hot takes on the issue ― a popular topic in conservative media ― have gone awry.
This time, critics imagined what could happen if Pompeo’s idea that parents exert total control and “decide what their children are taught in schools” actually materialized.
Chaos:
