Twitter Users Incredulous After Pompeo Seems To Suggest Trump For Nobel Prize

On a day when President Donald Trump is facing impeachment for inciting last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, his secretary of state seemed to suggest he should be considered for a Nobel Prize.
Mike Pompeo tagged the Nobel Prize organization in a tweet alongside a photo taken last summer after the White House helped Israel establish full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.
That deal marked a rare foreign policy win for the Trump administration, but didn’t do enough to convince the world he really is a statesman.
In fact, Trump’s brand is so toxic in the aftermath of the Capitol riot that Pompeo had to cancel a trip to Europe because he was shunned by diplomats.
The photo in Pompeo’s tweet was also featured in a bizarre campaign-like video the president released late last month that falsely suggested the president has won two Nobel Peace Prizes.
Trump has made the bogus claim before. He has been nominated twice for the Peace Prize, but incorrectly conflates the nomination with the prize.
HuffPost reached out to both Pompeo and the Nobel Prize Committee for comment, but neither immediately responded.
Still, the fact that Pompeo was suggesting Trump deserved the prize just days after he promoted false claims of election fraud that inspired his supporters to raid the Capitol wasn’t lost on Twitter users.