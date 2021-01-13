Twitter Users Incredulous After Pompeo Seems To Suggest Trump For Nobel Prize

On a day when President Donald Trump is facing impeachment for inciting last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, his secretary of state seemed to suggest he should be considered for a Nobel Prize.

Mike Pompeo tagged the Nobel Prize organization in a tweet alongside a photo taken last summer after the White House helped Israel establish full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

That deal marked a rare foreign policy win for the Trump administration, but didn’t do enough to convince the world he really is a statesman.

In fact, Trump’s brand is so toxic in the aftermath of the Capitol riot that Pompeo had to cancel a trip to Europe because he was shunned by diplomats.

The photo in Pompeo’s tweet was also featured in a bizarre campaign-like video the president released late last month that falsely suggested the president has won two Nobel Peace Prizes.

Trump has made the bogus claim before. He has been nominated twice for the Peace Prize, but incorrectly conflates the nomination with the prize.

HuffPost reached out to both Pompeo and the Nobel Prize Committee for comment, but neither immediately responded.

Still, the fact that Pompeo was suggesting Trump deserved the prize just days after he promoted false claims of election fraud that inspired his supporters to raid the Capitol wasn’t lost on Twitter users.

On the day Trump will be impeached, for a second time, for instigating an attack on his own democracy, Secretary Pompeo nominates Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Good stuff. https://t.co/MgCbKEfEUC — A Donald Not Booted from this Website (@donmoyn) January 13, 2021

America's top diplomat calls for the president to be awarded the Nobel Prize on the same day he is to be impeached for inciting a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



This will surely make it difficult for the American foreign service to push for justice and democracy abroad https://t.co/D4DoCaYkjI — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 13, 2021

Pompeo is just trolling the world at this point, with his carefully honed brand of juvenile, faux-megalomaniacal provocations and smugness. And he's my early guess for GOP nominee in 2024. https://t.co/upNJAxhSSf — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) January 13, 2021

Just checking - is this for the one who launched overnight airstrikes in a foreign country, the one who unleashed a mob against his own legislature, or the one who bought $23b in weapons?https://t.co/JglwgVGgb5 — Ali Vaez (@AliVaez) January 13, 2021

I will take the "no" in this 2021 prediction, @adambraff. https://t.co/KD3SIQtU3r — ארתור לֶנק آرثر لينك (@ArthurLenk) January 13, 2021