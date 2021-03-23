GOP Senator’s Attack On Washington D.C. Statehood Spectacularly Backfires

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) on Monday tried to make the case against statehood for Washington D.C. But given his own state’s history, it didn’t go well.
Rounds tweeted:
Rounds’ tweet appeared after a day of non sequitur attacks on D.C. statehood, such as the weird (and false) claim by Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) that it would be the only state without an auto dealership. (The U.S. Constitution does not mention auto dealerships as a condition for statehood.)
Many were quick to remind Rounds that the Founders didn’t particularly envision statehood for any form of Dakota at all, much less a “South Dakota.” And in the years prior to its eventual admission as two states, there was just one Dakota: the Dakota Territory. One reason it was split just before admission was to give Republicans two more Senate seats ― including the one Rounds now occupies.
Rounds’ critics on Twitter also shared a few other facts about what the Founding Fathers intended: