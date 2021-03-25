GOP Senator Seems To Threaten Biden In Bizarre Tweet With Crotch-Licking Dog

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) provoked harsh criticism on Thursday after he seemed to threaten to harm President Joe Biden on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Biden called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons and advocated for background check reforms and broad changes to magazine capacity restrictions.

In response, the South Dakota Republican posted a photo of a statue of himself holding a gun with his dog next to him that was captioned: “Hey @JoeBiden - come and take it. Careful, she bites too.”

The statue is part of the Trail of Governors in Pierre, which includes statues of Rounds and two other former South Dakota governors with their dogs. (Rounds served as governor from 2003 to 2011.) As you can see, the angle of the photo makes it look as if the dog, named Baby, is licking Rounds’ crotch.

Many people thought Rounds was sending a chilling message.

The GOP has already fomented one deadly insurrection. This kind of rhetoric that can foment another armed insurrection. This seditious behavior is only aimed at getting people hurt.

If politicians took half of the energy they are putting towards failing at being cool on Twitter and used it towards doing their actual jobs, this country might actually have a shot at an economic recovery.



But one Twitter user pointed out what many apolitical types might be thinking.

Rounds’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.