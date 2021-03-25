GOP Senator Seems To Threaten Biden In Bizarre Tweet With Crotch-Licking Dog

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) provoked harsh criticism on Thursday after he seemed to threaten to harm President Joe Biden on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Biden called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons and advocated for background check reforms and broad changes to magazine capacity restrictions.
In response, the South Dakota Republican posted a photo of a statue of himself holding a gun with his dog next to him that was captioned: “Hey @JoeBiden - come and take it. Careful, she bites too.”
The statue is part of the Trail of Governors in Pierre, which includes statues of Rounds and two other former South Dakota governors with their dogs. (Rounds served as governor from 2003 to 2011.) As you can see, the angle of the photo makes it look as if the dog, named Baby, is licking Rounds’ crotch.
Many people thought Rounds was sending a chilling message.
But one Twitter user pointed out what many apolitical types might be thinking.
Rounds’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.