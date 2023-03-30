What's Hot

PoliticsKaitlan Collinsmike rounds

GOP Sen. Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

Republican Mike Rounds surprised the "CNN This Morning" anchor with his response to possible legislative action following the Nashville school shooting.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) surprised CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins with his assessment that Congress has gone “as far as we’re going to go” with regards to gun control.

On Wednesday’s “CNN This Morning,” Collins asked Rounds if there would be any legislative action in the wake of the latest mass school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, in which three children and three adults were killed.

Watch the exchange here:

“There isn’t anybody here (in Congress) that, if they could find the right approach, wouldn’t try to do something because they feel that pain,” Rounds replied.

“And yet when we start talking about bans or challenging on the Second Amendment, I think the things that have already been done have gone about as far as we’re going to with gun control,” the senator added.

Rounds instead suggested money allocated to putting solar panels in schools could be diverted to increase security.

“It’s pretty stark to hear you say that you don’t think there’s anything else legislatively that Congress can do when it comes to guns,” Collins replied.

Rounds said he stood by his vote against gun safety legislation that was passed and signed into law last year.

“I’m not prepared to start talk about implementing more stuff when we know right now that we could be making schools safer than what they are today, if they had the resources to do so,” he added.

