The “Jersey Shore” star married longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.
The 200-person guest list included castmates Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who all acted as groomsmen, as well as Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Farley and Polizzi’s daughters Meilani and Giovanna were the flower girls. Absent was Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, but she did send “a very heartfelt” gift, according to the groom.
Sorrentino told Us Weekly that he was overcome with emotion on his wedding day.
“I’m on stages in front of crowds, I do motivational speeches on a monthly basis, but on the day of my wedding, the whole day I was trying to gather my composure from just breaking down from happiness,” he said. “It was just really beautiful.”
Sorrentino and Pesce began dating in college, took a break while he was filming the MTV reality show and then reconnected after it ended. The Situation popped the question on Valentine’s Day of this year, a moment that was captured on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”
Pesce has stood by Sorrentino through turbulent times, including while he was addicted to painkillers (he is now almost three years sober) and his legal issues. In October, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion. He will begin his sentence in January.
“The odds were against me. People bet against me,” Sorrentino said during an episode that aired in June. “But against all odds, she’s been there through all the ups and downs, the good times and the bad.”
