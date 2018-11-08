The Sitch got hitched, and now we’re getting a peek at his big day.

The “Jersey Shore” star married longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

The 200-person guest list included castmates Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who all acted as groomsmen, as well as Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Farley and Polizzi’s daughters Meilani and Giovanna were the flower girls. Absent was Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, but she did send “a very heartfelt” gift, according to the groom.

Sorrentino told Us Weekly that he was overcome with emotion on his wedding day.

“I’m on stages in front of crowds, I do motivational speeches on a monthly basis, but on the day of my wedding, the whole day I was trying to gather my composure from just breaking down from happiness,” he said. “It was just really beautiful.”

“The odds were against me. People bet against me,” Sorrentino said during an episode that aired in June. “But against all odds, she’s been there through all the ups and downs, the good times and the bad.”