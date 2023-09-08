NBC's Mike Tirico Angers Lions Fans After Detroit Beats Chiefs In NFL Opener

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Lions beat the reigning Super Bowl champs, 21-20, in Kansas City, spoiling the opening-night celebration of their title.

“This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce,” Tirico said on “Thursday Night Football,” referring to the Chiefs’ star defensive lineman, who is holding out for a new contract, and their star tight end, who was out with an injury.

Nah this comment by Tirico is insane pic.twitter.com/iZx0wYbxrm — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) September 8, 2023

But Lions supporters, who have witnessed a team resurgence that began in the second half of last season (Detroit won eight of its last 10 games), weren’t having it.

Some got personal. “Mike Tirico can take his ‘asterisk’ and shove it,” one fan wrote.

Some gave the remark historical perspective. “An all time bad take,” another said.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mike Tirico can take his “asterisk” and shove it. The Lions earned this win regardless of who was on the field or not — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) September 8, 2023

I know Mike Tirico didn’t just asterisk us — Bo Hobson (@BoHobson) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico swooping in there in the end with the asterisk comment, absolute clown lol — Ryan (@R_Fostrrr) September 8, 2023

Good morning to everyone except mike tirico and that asterisk on the Lions W that I can't seem to find anywhere pic.twitter.com/o5qfazplLa — Kellan Buddy (@kellanbuddy) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico with an all time bad take and now it’s bulletin board material.



Hope the @Lions wear shirts with an asterisk on them for warmups next week. — Ben Hundley (@benrhundley) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico really said this Lions win is an asterisk because there was no Chris Jones and Travis Kelce….



Chiefs literally have Patrick Mahomes…



I’m sick. — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) September 8, 2023