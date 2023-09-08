NBC's Mike Tirico Angers Lions Fans After Detroit Beats Chiefs In NFL Opener

NBC’s Mike Tirico had Detroit Lions fans growling after saying the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday “has an asterisk.”
The Lions beat the reigning Super Bowl champs, 21-20, in Kansas City, spoiling the opening-night celebration of their title.
“This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce,” Tirico said on “Thursday Night Football,” referring to the Chiefs’ star defensive lineman, who is holding out for a new contract, and their star tight end, who was out with an injury.
But Lions supporters, who have witnessed a team resurgence that began in the second half of last season (Detroit won eight of its last 10 games), weren’t having it.
Some got personal. “Mike Tirico can take his ‘asterisk’ and shove it,” one fan wrote.
Some gave the remark historical perspective. “An all time bad take,” another said.
Here are some of the reactions: