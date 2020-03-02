Mike Trout Hits A Golf Ball Really Friggin' Far And Twitter Is In Awe

Good thing that Mike Trout is an Angel ― because he just hit a golf ball into the heavens.
The reigning American League MVP took a break from baseball spring training to take his cuts at a TopGolf driving range in Arizona. In a clip posted by his team Sunday, the ball lands god knows where.
Dude produces a lot of torque, which has contributed to his 285 home runs and .305 batting average in nine seasons. Trout has won the MVP in three of them.
Twitter, already in awe over the centerfielder’s exploits for the Los Angeles Angels, cheered his mighty golf blast.
