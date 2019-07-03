Mike Trout Breaks Down Remembering Tyler Skaggs After Angels Victory

Mike Trout is considered by many to be the best player in Major League Baseball. But he was no match for the grief Tuesday in his first game since Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs was found dead this week in a Texas hotel room. Police said they do not suspect foul play and an autopsy was reportedly underway.

“My first at-bat, all I do is think about him,” Trout said following the Angels’ 9-4 victory over the host Texas Rangers.

Trout cried at times during a heart-wrenching postgame interview (see below) in which he remembered his friend and openly discussed the difficulty of resuming the season. “I see these guys more than my family,” he said. “To lose somebody like him, phew, it’s tough.”

The All-Star outfielder stopped talking in the moment to let the tears flow. Words were not necessary in a raw emotional scene that included pitcher Andrew Heaney breaking down as well.

Here’s the interview:

Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ic7FPPaQR2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019