Mike Tyson Won't Face Charges For Punching Man Who Annoyed Him On Jet Blue Flight

Authorities are investigating after cellphone video appears to show Mike Tyson hitting another passenger on a plane at San Francisco International Airport. Willy Sanjuan via Associated Press

Former pro boxer Mike Tyson will not face charges for an incident last month where he punched a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight.

The San Mateo County District Attorney announced on Tuesday that prosecutors will not be filing charges against the former heavyweight champion for the alleged assault, which took place on a flight out of San Francisco International Airport, Oakland Fox affiliate KTVU reported.

Advertisement

D.A. Steve Wagstaffe said the decision was made not to charge Tyson with misdemeanor battery after reviewing video and police reports from the April 20 incident.

No charges will be filed against the passenger either, who Wagstaffe noted declined to press charges against the boxer.

“We now deem the case closed,” Wagstaffe said.

Footage initially obtained by TMZ Sports showed Tyson sitting in his first class seat waiting for the plane to take off from San Francisco to Florida while a man who seems very excited keeps trying to talk him.

A witness told TMZ that Tyson was patient with the man before eventually trying to end the exchange.

However, the man kept talking to Tyson, and eventually the boxer tried to get him to stop by punching him several times.

Advertisement

Tyson then reportedly walked off the plane while the man received medical attention before getting off the plane himself to go to the police.