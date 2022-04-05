Mike Tyson Can't Sell Ear-Shaped Cannabis Gummies In Colorado

Chew on this: Mike Tyson is unable to sell a new line of cannabis gummies in the state of Colorado in their current form.

The former boxing champ’s new edibles are shaped like ears with a bite out of them, a reference to that time in 1997 when Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during the WBA Heavyweight Championship.

Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, can’t sell the ear-shaped edibles in Colorado because state law prohibits marijuana edibles from being shaped like humans, animals, fruit or other images that could attract children.

Tyson 2.0 still plans to sell the edibles, but will modify their shape from a “bitten ear” to the letter “T” before they debut in the Centennial State later this year.