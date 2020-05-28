Mike Tyson Tries To Tear Off His Shirt And It Doesn't Go Well

Former boxing champ Mike Tyson became a punchline Wednesday when he struggled to tear off his shirt at a live pro wrestling match.

The staged confrontation had Tyson getting in the face of Chris Jericho during All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite show from Jacksonville, Florida, on TNT. But as Tyson attempted to rip the T-shirt from his torso, the shirt fought back.

It's never a good idea to threaten Mike Tyson 😯 pic.twitter.com/oXwrxxQdfx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2020

He simply couldn’t get the thing off and finally gave up, flexing his biceps.

“Yeah, you look good,” Jericho said.

Despite losing the bout against his shirt, Tyson, 53, who once reigned boxing as world heavyweight champion, is reportedly pondering a comeback of sorts in boxing or another combat sport.

Fans let him have it.

I think there's more efficient ways of taking off a shirt — Geoff (@KestrelYYC) May 28, 2020

Could iron mike punch his way out of that shirt..I doubt it — quarantown (@dazedCanuck) May 28, 2020

Hahaha Tyson washed up, cannot rip a shirt off. — Greg_Hall (@gregory_hall1) May 28, 2020

Tyson should take lessons from the Hulkster about ripping shirts.... pic.twitter.com/1WbM55pacJ — Mr. Brightside (@Boomer1943) May 28, 2020

I think there's more efficient ways of taking off a shirt — Geoff (@KestrelYYC) May 28, 2020

Please don’t tell me this is who he will be boxing lol — William Jones (@709jonesy) May 28, 2020

Pathetic — Mongo (@matthew58johns1) May 28, 2020

somebody help Mike with his shirt — the limey (@AaronBrityank) May 28, 2020