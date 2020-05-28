Mike Tyson Tries To Tear Off His Shirt And It Doesn't Go Well

Former boxing champ Mike Tyson became a punchline Wednesday when he struggled to tear off his shirt at a live pro wrestling match.
The staged confrontation had Tyson getting in the face of Chris Jericho during All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite show from Jacksonville, Florida, on TNT. But as Tyson attempted to rip the T-shirt from his torso, the shirt fought back.
He simply couldn’t get the thing off and finally gave up, flexing his biceps.
“Yeah, you look good,” Jericho said.
Despite losing the bout against his shirt, Tyson, 53, who once reigned boxing as world heavyweight champion, is reportedly pondering a comeback of sorts in boxing or another combat sport.
Fans let him have it.
