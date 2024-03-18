EntertainmentMike TysonJake Paul

Mike Tyson Taunts Jake Paul With 1 Frightening Question In New Video

The former heavyweight champion is jabbing the YouTuber-turned-boxer with daily training montages ahead of their bout.
Lee Moran
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson asked YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul one question in a new video ahead of their fight.

“Day three, you still wanna fuck with me?” Tyson said at the end of a montage of his training for the July 20 bout that was shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Paul replied, “Yes, yes I do.”

Tyson, 57, began training last week for his clash against Paul, 27, which will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Netflix will broadcast the fight.

Tyson has shared clips of his training on X each day.

“It’s day one, the fun has just begun,” he said in his first one:

“Day two, getting ready for you,” he warned in the second:

On day four, Tyson said Paul “don’t know what you got in store.”

Tyson’s last exhibition fight in Nov. 2020 was a split draw with Roy Jones Jr. when Paul was on the undercard. Paul’s professional record is 9-1 with his only loss coming last year to Tommy Fury, the former United Kingdom “Love Island” star who won via split decision.

