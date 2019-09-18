It isn’t often that an opposing player is showered with a standing ovation at Fenway Park after hitting a home run, but this was no mere visitor.

Mike Yastrzemski, a 29-year-old rookie left fielder for the San Francisco Giants and grandson of Boston Red Sox god Carl Yastrzemski, hit a home run Wednesday in his first appearance at the stadium his Hall of Fame grandfather called home for 23 seasons. (See the video below.)

A Yastrzemski just homered at Fenway.



— MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019

“I was just excited being able to do that before friends and family,” Mike Yastrzemski said, per The Associated Press. “The crowd reactions, all night, were incredible. I can’t thank them enough for being supportive.” In the interview at the top, the player thanked fans for “showing me some love” even though he was on the opposing team.

The homer from the young Yaz came in handy for the Giants. They won 7-6 in 15 innings.

How cool is this? Yaz and Yaz get to reunite before Mike's first game in the building where Carl made his name

How long has playing at Fenway Park been on Mike Yaz’s radar?

"For life."

A special night for the Yastrzemski family.

#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/oILYtdV1cK — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 18, 2019