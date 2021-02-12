Mila Kunis Tried A Dry January. Then The Capitol Riot Happened.

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher were among the 1 in 7 Americans who attempted to go dry for January ― and they quickly regretted it when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“It was a bad idea,” the “Bad Moms” star told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Thursday. (Watch the interview below.)

As they watched the insurrection unfold, Kunis recalled: “I turned to my husband, I was like, why did we do this? What in us said oh now’s a good time? So Feb. 1 could not have come fast enough.”

Kunis, who appeared with former “That ’70s Show” costar Kutcher in a Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos, seemed to have stuck to her monthlong sobriety pledge despite the stress.

“I would say I was successful, but I was very upset,” she said.